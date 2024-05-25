Left Menu

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Cheers for India's Blind Cricket Team

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, met India's Blind Cricket Team in Bengaluru, cheering them as they prepare to promote blind cricket in the US during the T20 Cricket World Cup. Garcetti, on his official trip, shared his excitement on social media and highlighted the significance of sports diplomacy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:23 IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Saturday met and cheered India's Blind Cricket Team as they prepare to promote blind cricket in the US during the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Garcetti, who is on an official trip to Bengaluru, took to 'X' and also shared pictures with the team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here and in one of the pictures, he was also seen batting.

''I am truly ''bowled over!'' What a joy to meet and cheer India's Blind Cricket Team as they prepare to promote blind cricket in the U.S. during the T20 Cricket World Cup. Can't wait to welcome them and celebrate the magic of cricket in America! Thank you @GKMahantesh and Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) for hosting this inspiring event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the world's first solar-powered cricket venue. #PlayWithUS #USIndiaFWD #SportsBuildBridges #SportsDiplomacy #GoGreen,'' he posted.

On Friday, he visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters and met with Chairman S Somanath and discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and the US in the field of space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

