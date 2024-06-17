Deadly Road Rage: Minibus Driver Beaten to Death by Four Men
A 37-year-old minibus driver was allegedly beaten to death by four men after a traffic incident on Sohna Road. The accused fled the scene, and a murder case has been registered. The driver succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, and police are hunting for the assailants.
In a tragic incident of road rage, a 37-year-old minibus driver was allegedly beaten to death by four men following a traffic collision on Sohna Road, the police reported on Monday.
The confrontation happened on Sunday evening when the minibus driven by Deendayal, a resident of Delhi's Mangolpuri area, collided with a car. Eyewitnesses say the four men exited the car and attacked the driver. Despite a gathering crowd and an approaching police team, the assailants managed to flee the scene, leaving Deendayal critically injured.
Deendayal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. According to the deceased's brother, Mukesh, the family was informed of the incident by the minibus owner. A murder case has been filed, and the police have initiated raids to apprehend the accused.
