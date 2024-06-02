Left Menu

Bopanna and Ebden Triumph in Thrilling French Open Opener

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden overcame a tough challenge from Brazilians Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann in a three-set thriller at the French Open, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. The Indo-Australian duo used their experience to shift momentum at key stages, eventually closing out the match.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 17:49 IST
Bopanna and Ebden Triumph in Thrilling French Open Opener
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
  • Country:
  • France

In a gripping first-round match at the French Open, second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden outlasted Brazilians Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann in a three-set thriller.

Despite facing stiff resistance from the eighth alternate pair, the Australian Open champions emerged victorious, prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling two hours and seven minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden leveraged their experience to navigate crucial moments, breaking Luz's serve at pivotal junctures and surviving intense baseline battles to advance to the next round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024