Bopanna and Ebden Triumph in Thrilling French Open Opener

In a gripping first-round match at the French Open, second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden outlasted Brazilians Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann in a three-set thriller.

Despite facing stiff resistance from the eighth alternate pair, the Australian Open champions emerged victorious, prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling two hours and seven minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden leveraged their experience to navigate crucial moments, breaking Luz's serve at pivotal junctures and surviving intense baseline battles to advance to the next round.

