West Indies Triumph Despite Sese Bau's Heroics

Despite a commendable half-century by Sese Bau, the two-time champions West Indies kept Papua New Guinea to a modest 136 for eight in their T20 World Cup opening match on Sunday.

The disparity between the teams was apparent, but Bau's spirited 50 off 43 balls made a significant impact on the big stage. PNG, in their second T20 World Cup appearance, were struggling at 50 for four before Bau's 44-run partnership with Charles Amini (12) helped avoid a greater collapse.

Anticipating a turning pitch, West Indies opted for three spinners after winning the toss and putting the opposition in to bat. The advantage for spinners was visible from the first over bowled by Akeal Hosein. However, it was pacer Romario Shepherd who struck first by dismissing Tony Ura in the second over, inducing a thick edge for a caught-behind.

Hosein removed number three Lega Siaka with an arm ball, while Alzarri Joseph sent PNG skipper Assad Vala (21 off 22 balls) back to the pavilion, with Roston Chase taking a brilliant catch at backward point. Vala's six over extra cover off Chase stood out as one of the innings' highlights. Bau then kept the scoreboard ticking with occasional boundaries, giving the innings momentum. After Bau's departure, Papua New Guinea managed to inch closer to the 140-run mark.

