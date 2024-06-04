Djokovic's French Open Misfortune, Gauff Shines, Sinner's Rise

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury

World number one Novak Djokovic's disappointing season continued on Tuesday when the defending French Open champion was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam before his quarter-final with a knee injury that could threaten his Wimbledon and Olympic chances. The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing his top ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner later this month.

Tennis-Spirited Gauff overpowers Jabeur to reach French Open semis

American third seed Coco Gauff fought back to beat fan-favourite Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday and become the first player to reach the French Open semi-finals. Jabeur was roared on by a Tunisian contingent on Court Philippe-Chatrier as Gauff dropped the opening set, but the American grew in confidence in the second and stamped her authority in the third to reach the semis for the second time.

Baseball-Padres' Marcano gets lifetime MLB ban for betting on baseball

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for placing hundreds of bets on baseball, including games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates last season when he was a member of the team, MLB said on Tuesday. According to MLB, Marcano did not appear in any of the games on which he placed bets as his Pirates-related wagers occurred after he suffered a season-ending knee injury last July.

Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Vondrousova to make French Open semis

Defending champion Iga Swiatek's quest for a fourth French Open title hit top gear as she swatted aside former runner-up Marketa Vondrousova 6-0 6-2 in 62 minutes on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals. The 23-year-old booked a seismic last-four clash with American Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final won by the Pole who will look to improve her 10-1 overall record against the third seed.

Tennis-Sinner downs Dimitrov to make semis, top ranking assured after Djokovic pullout

Italian Jannik Sinner stepped up his bid for a second Grand Slam title by securing a 6-2 6-4 7-6(3) victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals, minutes after it was confirmed he would be the new world number one. Although he didn't know it at the time, the second seed will take top spot in the rankings on Monday regardless of who wins the French Open after defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled out with a knee injury before his quarter-final match.

Mavericks extend contract of GM Nico Harrison

The NBA Finals-bound Dallas Mavericks rewarded general manager Nico Harrison with a multi-year contract extension on Tuesday. Contract terms were not announced.

Motor racing-Red Bull extend Perez's contract to 2026

Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract, the Formula One champions announced on Tuesday. Perez, 34, finished second overall to triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen last season -- the first time the team had landed a campaign one-two -- but is currently fifth after eight races.

MLB roundup: Pavin Smith's walk-off HR lifts D-backs

Pavin Smith clubbed a pinch-hit, walk-off two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at Phoenix in the opener of a three-game series. Jake McCarthy doubled to left field off Randy Rodriguez (1-1) and Smith followed by drilling a fastball that barely cleared the wall in center. The 424-foot blast gave Arizona its third straight victory. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 100th career homer and Blaze Alexander had two hits and one RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Golf-U.S. team captain Furyk names Presidents Cup assistants

U.S. team captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday named Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as his assistants for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against Mike Weir's International squad in Montreal. The 2024 edition of the biennial competition, which pits a 12-man U.S. team against a lineup of international players from outside Europe, will be played from Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Tennis-French Open day 10

Highlights of the 10th day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

