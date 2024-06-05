Rain Interrupts England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Clash

The T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland was abandoned due to intermittent rain on Tuesday, leading to a shared point for both teams. The rain hit just after the innings break, truncating the game to 10 overs per side. Scotland had posted 90 for no loss in the first half.

England's target was revised to 109 runs off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, with Scotland keeping opposition bowlers under pressure for most of the contest. Michael Jones scored an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls, while George Munsey remained undefeated on 41, showcasing an array of impressive strokes.

The rain interruptions began with a delay at the start of the game and continued, creating multiple stoppages. Scotland was dominant at 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs when heavy rain first forced players off the field. English bowlers Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid struggled in their opening World Cup match. Scotland will next face Namibia, while England takes on Australia.

