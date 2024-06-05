Kevin De Bruyne Considers Saudi Move As Career Peaks

Manchester City's playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is in talks with his family about a potential move to Saudi Arabia as a free agent next year, the Belgian star revealed on Tuesday.

At 34 and having completed a decade at the Premier League champions, De Bruyne's contract is set to expire next June, leading him to consider his future options. 'You're talking about incredible sums of money during what might well be the twilight of my career,' De Bruyne said in an interview with Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

De Bruyne's eight-year-old son, who 'only knows England,' is also part of the family discussions, asking, 'how long I will play for City.' With Saudi clubs backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund making significant offers to players, De Bruyne remains open to the possibility. He could also attract interest from Major League Soccer, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup that the United States, Canada, and Mexico will co-host.

