Michael Vaughan Criticizes Sub-Standard Pitch at T20 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized the pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, calling it sub-standard after India's bowlers dominated Ireland, bundling them out for 96. Vaughan shared his concerns on social media, highlighting the challenges players face on such surfaces. This pitch has previously faced criticism after similar issues arose during a match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:25 IST
Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced strong disapproval on Wednesday over the condition of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium during the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland. He labeled the surface as 'sub-standard.'

The pitch, known for its excessive bounce and seam, saw Indian bowlers Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh dismiss Ireland for a mere 96 runs. 'Trying to sell the game in the States is great.. love it.. but for players to have to play on this sub-standard surface in New York is unacceptable…You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this,' Vaughan expressed on his X handle.

This marks the second consecutive match in New York where a team has been bowled out for under 100 runs. On June 3, South Africa toppled Sri Lanka for a paltry 77 runs en route to a six-wicket win. The drop-in pitch, offering substantial assistance to pace bowlers, witnessed South Africa's Anrich Nortje claiming four wickets for just seven runs against the Lankans. India's upcoming matches against Pakistan and USA are also scheduled at this venue.

