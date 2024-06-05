Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Stellar Comeback in India Blues

Hardik Pandya, wearing the Indian jersey, shone in the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. He took three wickets with his fast-medium bowling, contributing significantly to India's performance. After a tough IPL season with Mumbai Indians, Pandya relished the welcome support from the crowd, marking a triumphant return.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:30 IST
Hardik Pandya donned the iconic Indian blue jersey on Wednesday, and this time, the crowd's cheers echoed in his favor. Unlike his recent stint facing jeers while captaining Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024, Pandya played a pivotal role for India in the T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

Pandya's exceptional fast-medium bowling earned him three wickets as he bowled an impressive spell, covering crucial overs that captain Rohit Sharma will heavily rely on in the upcoming matches. 'Always special to play for the country, WC is something I've been able to contribute,' he shared during the innings break.

A mid-career resurgence, Pandya showcased precision with 44% of his deliveries pitched on good length, generating swing and movement befitting the short or good-length balls. Facing social media criticism and crowd booing earlier, he turned the tide with an acclaimed performance, leaving the stadium buzzing with appreciation. 'It's always fantastic to see crowd supporting us, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world,' Pandya added, reflecting on the public's changed perception.

