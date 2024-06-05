Rohit Sharma's Injury Clouds India's Victory Over Ireland

India's opening match in the T20 World Cup against Ireland ended in an eight-wicket victory but lacked celebration due to an injury to skipper Rohit Sharma. Sharma had to leave the field after sustaining a blow to his upper arm, delivered by pacer Josh Little, leading to concerns among fans and team management.

Before retiring hurt, Rohit managed a swift 52 off 37 balls, steering India towards an easy chase of Ireland's modest target of 97. The injury occurred on the second ball of the ninth over, and he exited the field alongside the Indian team physio after the 10th over.

Adding to the drama, Rishabh Pant also sustained an elbow injury in the 11th over, again due to a delivery from Josh Little. Pant received immediate treatment but bravely continued his innings, concluding the match with a winning six. Detailed updates on both players' injuries are anticipated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)