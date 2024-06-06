Kylian Mbappé Shines in Real Madrid Debut as France Dominates Luxembourg
Kylian Mbappé scored late in his first game since joining Real Madrid, helping France secure a 3-0 win over Luxembourg. France struggled to break through Luxembourg's defense but maintained relentless pressure. Other notable matches saw Denmark win against Sweden, Spain thrash Andorra, and Belgium edge Montenegro.
- Country:
- France
Kylian Mbappé made a remarkable start in his debut for Real Madrid, scoring to help France secure a dominant 3-0 victory over Luxembourg on Wednesday. The France captain and new Madrid recruit was a constant menace to Luxembourg's defense, eventually netting a goal in the 85th minute.
Bradley Barcola also made an impact on his France debut, assisting Mbappé's goal by drawing defenders away before passing the ball to the captain. This win adds to France's momentum as they prepare for the European Championship.
In Copenhagen, Christian Eriksen scored a decisive late goal to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden. Meanwhile, Spain demolished Andorra 5-0, and Belgium secured a 2-0 win against Montenegro, with Kevin De Bruyne marking his 100th appearance for the national team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Major League Baseball Surprises, Tennis Legend's Last Dance & More
Sports News Highlights: MLB Thrills, Venus Williams Barbie, and French Open Prospects
TNT Secures ESPN Deal for College Football Playoff Broadcasts
Exciting Sports Updates: LeBron's Advice, Doping Investigations, and More
Delhi Clinch Inaugural Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship in Thrilling Penalty Shootout