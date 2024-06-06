Kylian Mbappé Shines in Real Madrid Debut as France Dominates Luxembourg

Kylian Mbappé made a remarkable start in his debut for Real Madrid, scoring to help France secure a dominant 3-0 victory over Luxembourg on Wednesday. The France captain and new Madrid recruit was a constant menace to Luxembourg's defense, eventually netting a goal in the 85th minute.

Bradley Barcola also made an impact on his France debut, assisting Mbappé's goal by drawing defenders away before passing the ball to the captain. This win adds to France's momentum as they prepare for the European Championship.

In Copenhagen, Christian Eriksen scored a decisive late goal to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden. Meanwhile, Spain demolished Andorra 5-0, and Belgium secured a 2-0 win against Montenegro, with Kevin De Bruyne marking his 100th appearance for the national team.

