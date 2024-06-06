Left Menu

Vincenzo Italiano Takes Reins at Bologna: Champions League Awaits

Vincenzo Italiano has been appointed as the new coach of Bologna, replacing Thiago Motta. Italiano, who recently left Fiorentina, signed a two-year contract. Motta led Bologna to a fifth-place finish in Serie A and their first Champions League qualification. Italiano previously guided Fiorentina to two Europa Conference League finals.

Updated: 06-06-2024 09:03 IST
Vincenzo Italiano Takes Reins at Bologna: Champions League Awaits
In a significant move, Bologna has appointed Vincenzo Italiano as its new head coach, succeeding Thiago Motta. This transition comes as Bologna prepares for its maiden Champions League campaign.

Italiano, who has inked a two-year contract, takes over from Motta, whose tenure saw Bologna secure a fifth-place finish in Serie A and clinch a Champions League spot.

Previously, Italiano managed Fiorentina, leading them to consecutive Europa Conference League finals. His strategic acumen is now poised to elevate Bologna's performance on the European stage.

