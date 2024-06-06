Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva: The Teenage Sensation Making History in Tennis

Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old tennis prodigy, has become the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist in over 25 years. Despite her nonchalant approach, Andreeva's unorthodox strategy has led her to incredible success at the French Open. She gears up to face Jasmine Paolini, a seasoned player, in the semifinals.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 09:34 IST
Mirra Andreeva: The Teenage Sensation Making History in Tennis
Mirra Andreeva
  • Country:
  • France

Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old tennis prodigy, has taken the Grand Slam circuit by storm. Despite her carefree attitude and tendency to deviate from pre-set game plans, Andreeva has managed to become the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist in more than a quarter-century.

Playing in only her sixth major tournament, the unseeded Russian defeated No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the semifinals at the French Open. She will face No. 12 Jasmine Paolini, who also pulled off an upset by beating No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

Andreeva's success is reminiscent of past teenage tennis stars like Martina Hingis and Monica Seles, and she credits her ability to adapt in real-time during matches for her achievements. She is set to take on Paolini in what promises to be an exciting and challenging match on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024