Mirra Andreeva: The Teenage Sensation Making History in Tennis

Mirra Andreeva, a 17-year-old tennis prodigy, has taken the Grand Slam circuit by storm. Despite her carefree attitude and tendency to deviate from pre-set game plans, Andreeva has managed to become the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist in more than a quarter-century.

Playing in only her sixth major tournament, the unseeded Russian defeated No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the semifinals at the French Open. She will face No. 12 Jasmine Paolini, who also pulled off an upset by beating No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

Andreeva's success is reminiscent of past teenage tennis stars like Martina Hingis and Monica Seles, and she credits her ability to adapt in real-time during matches for her achievements. She is set to take on Paolini in what promises to be an exciting and challenging match on Thursday.

