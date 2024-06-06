Left Menu

Stoinis Shines Amidst Slow Pitches in T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis discussed the challenges of low scores and slow pitches in the T20 World Cup. Despite these obstacles, he remains optimistic about pitch improvements. Stoinis played a crucial role in Australia's win over Oman, scoring 67 runs and taking three wickets, showcasing his IPL-honed skills.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:08 IST
Stoinis Shines Amidst Slow Pitches in T20 World Cup
Marcus Stoinis
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis discussed the ongoing challenges of low scores and sluggish pitches at this year's T20 World Cup, emphasizing that such conditions seem to be a recurring theme. Nonetheless, he expressed hope that the playing surfaces will improve as the tournament progresses.

In their tournament opener, Australia overcame Oman by 39 runs, posting a relatively high score of 164/5, with Stoinis making a significant contribution by scoring 67 off 36 balls and taking three wickets, earning the Player of the Match accolade.

During the post-game press conference, Stoinis mentioned that while adapting to the slow pitches has been challenging, his extensive experience in the IPL has given him a competitive edge. He expects better batting conditions as the World Cup continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024