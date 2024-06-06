Stoinis Shines Amidst Slow Pitches in T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis discussed the ongoing challenges of low scores and sluggish pitches at this year's T20 World Cup, emphasizing that such conditions seem to be a recurring theme. Nonetheless, he expressed hope that the playing surfaces will improve as the tournament progresses.

In their tournament opener, Australia overcame Oman by 39 runs, posting a relatively high score of 164/5, with Stoinis making a significant contribution by scoring 67 off 36 balls and taking three wickets, earning the Player of the Match accolade.

During the post-game press conference, Stoinis mentioned that while adapting to the slow pitches has been challenging, his extensive experience in the IPL has given him a competitive edge. He expects better batting conditions as the World Cup continues.

