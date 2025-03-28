Royal Challengers Set High Target in IPL Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a strong performance in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, posting an impressive 196 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, who contributed a crucial 51 runs off 32 balls, the team's openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, also stepped up with notable scores.

Chennai's Noor Ahmad emerged as the standout bowler, securing three wickets for 36 runs, but the Royal Challengers' lineup proved resilient in maintaining a high run rate.

