Royal Challengers Set High Target in IPL Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a commanding total of 196 for 7 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, with Rajat Patidar shining with a top score of 51 runs. Bowling highlights for CSK included Noor Ahmad's 3/36, showcasing an intense match-up in the cricket tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a strong performance in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, posting an impressive 196 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, who contributed a crucial 51 runs off 32 balls, the team's openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, also stepped up with notable scores.

Chennai's Noor Ahmad emerged as the standout bowler, securing three wickets for 36 runs, but the Royal Challengers' lineup proved resilient in maintaining a high run rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

