Jeje Lalpekhlua's Journey: Lessons from a Football Prodigy

Jeje Lalpekhlua, once considered the heir apparent to Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, made a poignant call to aspiring forwards, emphasizing the critical importance of managing injuries.

Joining forces with Chhetri in 2011, Jeje's talent shone brightly until persistent knee injuries forced him to the sidelines. The duo led India to SAFF Championship victories in 2011 and 2015, creating a formidable attacking partnership that fans celebrated.

Now a footballer-turned-MLA, Jeje runs the 'Jeje 12' football academy in Aizawl. He commended young talents like Edmund Lalrindika, David Lalhlansanga, and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, whom he believes can carry the torch forward in Indian football.

