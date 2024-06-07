USA Stuns Pakistan in Super Over Thriller at T20 World Cup

The USA on Thursday staged an upset of epic proportions by defeating former champions Pakistan in a Super Over, clinching their most significant victory ever in a T20 World Cup match. This outcome underscores the deteriorating state of Pakistan's cricketing fortunes.

The match bore echoes of Pakistan's disastrous three-wicket loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup, which had prematurely ended their journey in that tournament. With this victory, the USA catapulted to the top of Group A with two wins in as many games, outstripping established giants like India and Canada. Ahead of their forthcoming clash with India, the USA's tactical prowess and strategic planning were evident throughout the match.

Choosing to bowl first, the USA's left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige emerged as an unsung hero, delivering a stellar performance by claiming three crucial wickets for just 30 runs. Pakistan's batting struggled to gather momentum and was restricted to a score of 159 for seven. The USA, chasing, matched the score of 159 for three, led by captain Monank Patel's explosive 50 off 38 balls, alongside Aaron Jones and Andries Gous's steady contributions.

In the high-stakes Super Over, USA set a formidable target of 18 runs, eight of which were conceded as extras by Pakistan, with Mohammad Amir failing to maintain control. Saurabh Netravalkar then bowled meticulously, conceding only 13 runs to secure a historic win. Further adding to Pakistan's woes, the team caused a delay by taking more time than usual to start their Super Over innings, drawing intervention from the on-field umpires.

Earlier in the day, the USA's decision to field first paid off handsomely. Saurabh Netravalkar seized the moment early on by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan, caught by Steven Taylor in the second over. The USA began their chase vigorously, scoring 44 runs in the powerplay, with Patel exemplifying aggressive yet astute shot selection.

Pakistan's first breakthrough came through Naseem Shah, who got Steven Taylor out. However, Andries Gous ensured a relentless pursuit by striking consecutive boundaries, further destabilizing Pakistan's bowlers. Despite losing wickets at intervals, USA's body language remained unyielding.

Patel's critical second-wicket partnership with Gous added 68 runs, only to be truncated by a sharp delivery from Haris Rauf. Although Pakistan picked up essential wickets, including that of Patel and crucially handling Mohammad Amir's sharp bowling, Aaron Jones' resilient 36 not out ensured the tie, leading to the decisive Super Over.

The finale was gripping, with Jones smacking a crucial six followed by a single to keep the chase within reach. Despite Pakistan managing a respectable total earlier, efforts from players like Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan failed to convert into a win.

In a reminiscent performance, Shadab Khan's aggressive batting and Babar Azam's solid 44 off 43 balls had given Pakistan the momentum, but Kenjige's double-strike rebalanced the contest. The disciplined US bowling coupled with strategic field placements led to Pakistan's downfall, marking a historic victory for the newcomers in the T20 World Cup.

