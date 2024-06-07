Crunch Time: China's World Cup Qualifier Clash with South Korea

China are unlikely to get an easy ride when they meet South Korea in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday even though their neighbours have already advanced to the third round of Asian qualifying. After drawing with Thailand on Thursday, the Chinese need at least a draw in their final Group C match in Seoul to be certain of remaining on track for an appearance in the finals for the first time since 2002.

A draw or defeat for South Korea, however, would allow Australia to move above them in the FIFA rankings and leave the Taeguk Warriors unseeded in the draw for the three third-round groups. "Our remaining goal is to be one of the top seeds," caretaker coach Kim Do-hoon told the Yonhap news agency at Incheon airport on Friday.

"And regardless of the quality of our opponents, the key is for us to play our football. I think that's the direction we have to take. The focus will be on playing the way we want to play." China would have progressed with a victory over Thailand in Shenyang on Thursday but in the event needed a late equaliser from Behram Abduweli to rescue a 1-1 draw.

"It was a great pity that we couldn't win the match," coach Branko Ivankovic told Chinese state media. "My players were under great pressure, and they tried their best. "For us the qualifying tournament isn't over yet. We will go all out in the next match and try to qualify for the next round."

That might be easier said than done against a South Korea team aiming to qualify for an 11th straight edition of the World Cup finals and boasting Son Heung-min as well as a handful of other players from top European clubs. Even with seven uncapped players in the squad on Thursday night, the Koreans progressed with a classy 7-0 drubbing of Singapore.

"I am really proud of them," captain Son, who scored two goals, said of the five players who made their debuts. "I think we were able to put on an entertaining show for our fans. It's never easy to play away from home, and it's great to go home with this huge win in the bag."

Australia are already guaranteed to progress to the third round as Group I winners and will be confident of beating Palestine on Tuesday and so being in a position to take advantage of any slip-up by the South Koreans in Seoul. The 2026 World Cup finals will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

