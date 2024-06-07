France and Netherlands: A Renewed Rivalry at Euro 2024

France and the Netherlands are set to rekindle their rivalry at Euro 2024, with their recent World Cup heartbreaks still vivid. 18 months ago, both teams exited the World Cup in penalty shootouts against Argentina, France in the final and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, despite mounting dramatic comebacks.

The journey to Euro 2024 saw an early clash between these two powerhouses, with France securing a commanding 4-0 victory in their qualifying group opener. The upcoming fixture, scheduled for June 21 in Leipzig, promises another intense showdown as France aims for a third consecutive victory over the Netherlands.

Group D, featuring Austria and Poland alongside France and the Netherlands, is poised for dynamic battles. Austria and Poland also faced Argentina in the World Cup, where the Poles held off 2-0 but eventually faltered.

