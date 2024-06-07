Left Menu

France and Netherlands: A Renewed Rivalry at Euro 2024

France and the Netherlands reignite their rivalry at the European Championships with memories of their World Cup exits still fresh. Both teams have a storied past, and this matchup promises to be a significant fixture in Euro 2024. France leads with two recent wins in their qualifying group.

France and the Netherlands are set to rekindle their rivalry at Euro 2024, with their recent World Cup heartbreaks still vivid. 18 months ago, both teams exited the World Cup in penalty shootouts against Argentina, France in the final and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, despite mounting dramatic comebacks.

The journey to Euro 2024 saw an early clash between these two powerhouses, with France securing a commanding 4-0 victory in their qualifying group opener. The upcoming fixture, scheduled for June 21 in Leipzig, promises another intense showdown as France aims for a third consecutive victory over the Netherlands.

Group D, featuring Austria and Poland alongside France and the Netherlands, is poised for dynamic battles. Austria and Poland also faced Argentina in the World Cup, where the Poles held off 2-0 but eventually faltered.

