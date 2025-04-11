A Centennial Celebration: 2030 World Cup with 64 Teams Proposed

South American soccer governing body, CONMEBOL, has announced its proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to include 64 teams, marking the tournament's centennial. The celebration has been uniquely designed to span three continents. Initial matches are set in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to commemorate the 1930 inaugural event.

This proposal follows FIFA's recent decision to increase the number of teams from 32 to 48 for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, to be hosted in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The centennial tournament's main hosts will be Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, offering a truly global celebration of soccer.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez expressed confidence that the 100th anniversary of the World Cup deserves a grand celebration, emphasizing the historic importance of this milestone. FIFA is currently reviewing the proposal to finalize the expansion plan for 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)