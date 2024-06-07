Left Menu

Kane Williamson Lauds Afghanistan's Formidable Bowling Arsenal Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, praises Afghanistan's bowling lineup, calling it one of the best in the T20 World Cup. He highlights the team's continuous improvement and growing experience on the international stage. Williamson also discusses New Zealand's adaptability and strategy as they begin their campaign against the formidable Afghan side.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has expressed his admiration for Afghanistan's bowling lineup, describing it as one of the most formidable in the T20 World Cup.

Williamson made these comments during a pre-match press conference, highlighting the Afghan team's continuous improvement and increasing experience on the global stage.

As New Zealand prepares to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan, Williamson confidently stated that his team is well-equipped to adapt to varying conditions and challenges across different venues.

