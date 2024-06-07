Kane Williamson Lauds Afghanistan's Formidable Bowling Arsenal Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has expressed his admiration for Afghanistan's bowling lineup, describing it as one of the most formidable in the T20 World Cup.

Williamson made these comments during a pre-match press conference, highlighting the Afghan team's continuous improvement and increasing experience on the global stage.

As New Zealand prepares to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan, Williamson confidently stated that his team is well-equipped to adapt to varying conditions and challenges across different venues.

