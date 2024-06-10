Left Menu

Shahid Afridi’s Changes To Revive Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes

Former captain Shahid Afridi suggests crucial lineup changes for Pakistan following their defeats by India and USA in the T20 World Cup. Afridi emphasizes the need for strategic decisions, proposing Babar Azam to bat at No.3 and promoting Fakhar Zaman as the opener, alongside several other player substitutions.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:20 IST
Shahid Afridi’s Changes To Revive Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes
Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has put forward several crucial changes to revive Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign after their losses to India and the USA. Afridi has proposed dropping Babar Azam down to the No.3 batting position to make way for Fakhar Zaman at the top order.

Discussing their upcoming match against Canada, Afridi urged the team management and coach Gary Kirsten to consider bringing in Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed to strengthen the side. He highlighted the need for strategic thinking and smart cricket to improve performance.

Reflecting on the recent loss to India, Afridi pointed out Pakistan's batting inconsistencies and inability to handle pressure in high-stakes matches. He drew contrasts with India, praising their consistency, discipline, and positive attitude as key factors in their success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024