Shahid Afridi’s Changes To Revive Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes
Former captain Shahid Afridi suggests crucial lineup changes for Pakistan following their defeats by India and USA in the T20 World Cup. Afridi emphasizes the need for strategic decisions, proposing Babar Azam to bat at No.3 and promoting Fakhar Zaman as the opener, alongside several other player substitutions.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has put forward several crucial changes to revive Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign after their losses to India and the USA. Afridi has proposed dropping Babar Azam down to the No.3 batting position to make way for Fakhar Zaman at the top order.
Discussing their upcoming match against Canada, Afridi urged the team management and coach Gary Kirsten to consider bringing in Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed to strengthen the side. He highlighted the need for strategic thinking and smart cricket to improve performance.
Reflecting on the recent loss to India, Afridi pointed out Pakistan's batting inconsistencies and inability to handle pressure in high-stakes matches. He drew contrasts with India, praising their consistency, discipline, and positive attitude as key factors in their success.
