Left Menu

Bangladesh Holds South Africa to 113 in T20 World Cup Thriller

In a riveting T20 World Cup match, South Africa was restricted to 113 for six by Bangladesh. Despite being 23 for four early on, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller's efforts took South Africa past the 100-run mark. Tanzim Hasan Sakib stood out for Bangladesh, claiming three key wickets.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:29 IST
Bangladesh Holds South Africa to 113 in T20 World Cup Thriller
AI Generated Representative Image

South Africa posted a modest total of 113 for six against Bangladesh in a nail-biting T20 World Cup encounter on Monday.

Bangladesh's bowlers initially dominated, reducing South Africa to a precarious 23 for four. However, Heinrich Klaasen's 46 and David Miller's 29 helped South Africa cross the 100-run threshold.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets and keeping the pressure on South Africa.

Brief scores: South Africa 113/6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 46, David Miller 29; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024