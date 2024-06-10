Bangladesh Holds South Africa to 113 in T20 World Cup Thriller

South Africa posted a modest total of 113 for six against Bangladesh in a nail-biting T20 World Cup encounter on Monday.

Bangladesh's bowlers initially dominated, reducing South Africa to a precarious 23 for four. However, Heinrich Klaasen's 46 and David Miller's 29 helped South Africa cross the 100-run threshold.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets and keeping the pressure on South Africa.

Brief scores: South Africa 113/6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 46, David Miller 29; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)