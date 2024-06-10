Bangladesh Holds South Africa to 113 in T20 World Cup Thriller
In a riveting T20 World Cup match, South Africa was restricted to 113 for six by Bangladesh. Despite being 23 for four early on, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller's efforts took South Africa past the 100-run mark. Tanzim Hasan Sakib stood out for Bangladesh, claiming three key wickets.
South Africa posted a modest total of 113 for six against Bangladesh in a nail-biting T20 World Cup encounter on Monday.
Bangladesh's bowlers initially dominated, reducing South Africa to a precarious 23 for four. However, Heinrich Klaasen's 46 and David Miller's 29 helped South Africa cross the 100-run threshold.
Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets and keeping the pressure on South Africa.
Brief scores: South Africa 113/6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 46, David Miller 29; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/18).
