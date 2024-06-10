Bangladesh Pacers Shine as South Africa Fumbles in T20 World Cup Clash

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed spearheaded Bangladesh's attack, managing to restrict South Africa to a modest 113/6 in their T20 World Cup match on Monday.

In favourable bowling conditions, Tanzim (3/18) dismantled the Proteas' top order in partnership with Taskin (2/19). Mustafizur (0/18) also contributed significantly as Bangladesh showcased a united front, successfully countering formidable efforts from Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29).

Despite Klaasen and Miller's determined 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket, they struggled to accelerate on a two-paced wicket, with Bangladesh's spinners maintaining control throughout.

