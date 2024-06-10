Bangladesh Pacers Shine as South Africa Fumbles in T20 World Cup Clash
Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed led Bangladesh to restrict South Africa to 113/6 in their T20 World Cup match. Despite strong resistance from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, Bangladesh's collective bowling effort prevailed. Taskin's sharp spell and Tanzim's effective wicket-taking strategies were crucial in Bangladesh’s defensive show.
Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed spearheaded Bangladesh's attack, managing to restrict South Africa to a modest 113/6 in their T20 World Cup match on Monday.
In favourable bowling conditions, Tanzim (3/18) dismantled the Proteas' top order in partnership with Taskin (2/19). Mustafizur (0/18) also contributed significantly as Bangladesh showcased a united front, successfully countering formidable efforts from Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29).
Despite Klaasen and Miller's determined 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket, they struggled to accelerate on a two-paced wicket, with Bangladesh's spinners maintaining control throughout.
