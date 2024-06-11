Left Menu

Pakistan Faces Canada in Must-Win T20 World Cup Clash

In a crucial T20 World Cup Group A match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam chose to bowl against Canada. Both teams are under pressure, with Pakistan needing a win after two losses and Canada aiming to improve their Net Run Rate to secure a spot in the Super Eight stage.

In a high-stakes T20 World Cup Group A encounter, Pakistan captain Babar Azam elected to bowl first against Canada. The decision comes as Pakistan finds itself in a precarious position, placed fourth in the group after losing both its previous matches to the USA and India.

Canada, placed third with a win and a loss, also faces mounting pressure. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.274 could jeopardize their chances of advancing to the Super Eight stage, despite having two points from a win over Ireland.

The pitch has a history of producing low-scoring games, suggesting that batters from both sides are in for a challenging test. The teams are as follows: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir; Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

