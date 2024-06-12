Left Menu

Nadal and Alcaraz Unite for Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will team up for Spain in the doubles at the Paris Olympics. The announcement follows Alcaraz's recent victory at the French Open, adding to his three Grand Slam titles. Nadal already boasts Olympic golds in singles and doubles, along with 22 Grand Slam titles.

In a remarkable announcement on Wednesday, the Spanish tennis federation revealed that tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will pair up for doubles at the Paris Olympics.

This news follows the 21-year-old Alcaraz's impressive win at the French Open, securing his third Grand Slam title.

The 38-year-old Nadal, an Olympic veteran with gold medals in both singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López), brings his wealth of experience and 22 Grand Slam titles to the partnership.

