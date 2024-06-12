Nadal and Alcaraz Unite for Paris Olympics

In a remarkable announcement on Wednesday, the Spanish tennis federation revealed that tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will pair up for doubles at the Paris Olympics.

This news follows the 21-year-old Alcaraz's impressive win at the French Open, securing his third Grand Slam title.

The 38-year-old Nadal, an Olympic veteran with gold medals in both singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López), brings his wealth of experience and 22 Grand Slam titles to the partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)