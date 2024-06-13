Current Sports Highlights: ATP, WTA, Jets, Giants, Messi & More

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe reaches quarters in Stuttgart

Defending champion Frances Tiafoe moved to the quarterfinals of the Boss Open at Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday with a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany. Tiafoe, the fourth seed, needed one hour and 55 minutes to win the match, in which he saved all 11 break points on the grass courts.

WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka reaches Dutch quarterfinals

Japan's Naomi Osaka will meet Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the Libema Open quarterfinals in the Netherlands. Osaka defeated Dutch hopeful Suzan Lamens 6-2, 6-2 and Andreescu ousted No. 6 seed Yue Yuan of China 6-4, 6-4 in second-round action Wednesday in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Jets coach, Aaron Rodgers 'on the exact same page'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh downplayed the notion of a rift with Aaron Rodgers after the star quarterback's unexcused absence from the team's mandatory minicamp. "Aaron and I are on the exact same page," Saleh said Wednesday before the final practice session. "There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter.

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen collects record sixth European gold

Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500 metres in Rome on Wednesday for a record sixth European Championship gold. The 23-year-old charged down the final metres and was all by himself when he crossed the finish in 3:31.95, a championship record, to become the most decorated male athlete ever in the continental championship.

Agents: Giants signing former Jaguars CB Tre Herndon

The New York Giants are signing veteran cornerback Tre Herndon, his agents said Wednesday. Herndon, 28, participated in a minicamp tryout with the Giants on Tuesday.

Soccer-Inter Miami will be my last club, says Messi

Inter Miami will be the last club Argentina captain Lionel Messi plays for, the 36-year-old forward said on Wednesday, adding he feels "a little bit scared" at the thought of the day he decides to retire. Messi, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, has a contract with the Major League Soccer side until 2025 following his arrival last summer after a spell with French champions Paris St Germain.

Cricket-India reach T20 World Cup Super Eight with seven-wicket win over U.S

India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over the United States on Wednesday, with a fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul helping them clinch their third win in a row. The U.S., second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

Dodgers acquire INF Cavan Biggio from Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed prospect Braydon Fisher. Toronto designated Biggio for assignment on Friday. Biggio, 29, has struggled this season, batting just .200 with two homers and nine RBIs in 44 games.

Athletics-American sprinter Bromell to miss Olympic trials with injury

Twice world championship 100 metres bronze medallist Trayvon Bromell will not compete in the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials due to an injury, the sprinter said on Wednesday. Bromell won the United States qualifying event in 2021 and was a hot favourite at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games but failed to make the final. He earned redemption with a podium finish at the world championships in Eugene two years ago, after finishing third at the 2015 worlds.

Jerry West, all-time great and inspiration for NBA logo, dies aged 86

Jerry West, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time whose silhouette was the inspiration for the National Basketball Association's logo, has died at the age of 86. The Los Angeles Clippers, where he worked as an executive, confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the 14-times NBA all-star passed away peacefully with his wife Karen by his side.

