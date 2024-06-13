Crucial T20 World Cup Match Delayed by Drizzle

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands faced a setback as a persistent drizzle delayed the start on Thursday.

Scheduled to be a crucial Group D encounter, the toss could not proceed as planned due to the weather. Both teams are keen on a victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the Super 8s.

Notably, the venue returns to the international spotlight after a 10-year hiatus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)