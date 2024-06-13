Left Menu

Crucial T20 World Cup Match Delayed by Drizzle

The start of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands was delayed due to persistent drizzle. This Group D match is important as a win would enhance the teams' chances of reaching the Super 8s. The match venue is hosting an international game after a decade.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:42 IST
Crucial T20 World Cup Match Delayed by Drizzle
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands faced a setback as a persistent drizzle delayed the start on Thursday.

Scheduled to be a crucial Group D encounter, the toss could not proceed as planned due to the weather. Both teams are keen on a victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the Super 8s.

Notably, the venue returns to the international spotlight after a 10-year hiatus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024