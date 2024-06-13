Crucial T20 World Cup Match Delayed by Drizzle
The start of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands was delayed due to persistent drizzle. This Group D match is important as a win would enhance the teams' chances of reaching the Super 8s. The match venue is hosting an international game after a decade.
The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands faced a setback as a persistent drizzle delayed the start on Thursday.
Scheduled to be a crucial Group D encounter, the toss could not proceed as planned due to the weather. Both teams are keen on a victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the Super 8s.
Notably, the venue returns to the international spotlight after a 10-year hiatus.
