Breaking Sports News: Celtics Surge, Nadal Skips Wimbledon, and More!

Celtics hold off desperate Mavs, go up 3-0 in Finals

The Boston Celtics, one win away from sweeping the NBA Finals, insist they won't get overconfident. They only need to look back at the fourth quarter of Game 3 to see how dangerous the Dallas Mavericks can be.

Sharks promote Ryan Warsofsky to head coach

The San Jose Sharks promoted Ryan Warsofsky to be their new head coach on Thursday. Warsofsky, 36, spent the past two seasons as an assistant under David Quinn, who was fired in April.

Report: Saints TE Juwan Johnson to have foot surgery

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson will have surgery next week for a foot injury, ESPN reported Thursday. The team is optimistic that he will be ready for the start of the regular season on Sept. 8, per the report.

Tennis-Spain's Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Olympics

Rafa Nadal will skip Wimbledon in July in order to prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris which will be played on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the Spaniard said on Thursday.

Nadal, a record 14-times winner of the French Open, has been far from his best after returning from injuries and he exited the tournament at Roland Garros in the first round this year, losing in straight sets to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Blues extend Doug Armstrong; Alex Steen to be GM in 2026

The St. Louis Blues announced a pair of moves involving key front-office members on Thursday. Current general manager and president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong signed a three-year contract extension that spans through the 2028-29 season.

Golf-Koepka holds share of early U.S. Open lead, Woods three back

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka held a share of the early first-round U.S. Open lead on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina where Tiger Woods was three shots back and tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler had yet to tee off. Five-time major winner Koepka, one of 12 LIV Golf players in the 156-player field this week, covered the front nine on a firm and fast Pinehurst No. 2 in two-under-par 33 that left him in a share of the lead with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

Report: Lakers to interview JJ Redick this weekend

The Los Angeles Lakers formally will interview JJ Redick for their head coaching vacancy this weekend, ESPN reported Thursday. Redick, 39, is an ESPN analyst and a popular podcaster who played 15 seasons in the NBA but has no coaching experience.

Bengals C Ted Karras signs extension through 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals signed center Ted Karras to a one-year extension through the 2025 season on Thursday. Per ESPN, Karras' contract now pays him $6.6 million in each of next two seasons.

NFL punishes Falcons for tampering; Eagles cleared

The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of their fifth-round pick in next year's draft for violating the NFL's anti-tampering policy, the league announced Thursday. The Falcons also were fined $250,000 and general manager Terry Fontenot $50,000 for the team's improper contact with prospective unrestricted free agents Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner prior to the start of the 2024 league year.

Olympics-France get cycling medal 124 years late

France have been awarded a medal from the 1900 Paris Olympics which was originally credited to Britain. The medal was won for Britain by Lloyd Hildebrand, who competed in two cycling events and came second in the men's 25km, but the IOC Executive Board has re-awarded it to France.

