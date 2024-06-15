Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates Uganda in T20 World Cup Clash

New Zealand secured a dominant nine-wicket victory over Uganda in the T20 World Cup. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult and quick Tim Southee spearheaded a strong bowling performance, dismissing Uganda for just 40 runs. Opener Devon Conway led the chase, sealing New Zealand's first tournament win in 5.2 overs.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 15-06-2024 08:45 IST
New Zealand displayed exceptional form to secure a commanding nine-wicket win over Uganda in the T20 World Cup. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult and his veteran counterpart, Tim Southee, led the bowling attack, leaving Uganda reeling at an embarrassing total of 40 runs in 18.4 overs. This performance came agonizingly close to the lowest ever T20 World Cup score.

The heavy defeat highlighted the disparity between established cricketing nations and emerging teams like Uganda, who had been bowled out for the joint-lowest team total of 39 against West Indies in a previous match. Opener Devon Conway then efficiently guided New Zealand to victory, knocking off the target in just 5.2 overs with an unbeaten 22 off 15 balls.

Despite the win, New Zealand failed to make the semifinals for the first time in a decade, having suffered defeats against Afghanistan and hosts West Indies earlier in the tournament. Yet, the Kiwis showcased their strength against Uganda, whose batsmen struggled throughout the tournament, never surpassing the 80-run mark and finishing with three losses and a single win.

