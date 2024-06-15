"Green and Agar may play a role as tournament goes on": Matthew Wade ahead of T20 WC clash against Scotland

Ahead of their final league stage clash against Scotland in World Cup 2024, Australian cricketer Matthew Wade said that players like Cameron Green and Ashton Agar might play a role for the team in the marquee event. Australia are currently placed at the top spot in Group B. They have already qualified for the Super 8 stage and will be hoping to go unbeaten to the next stage as they lock horns with Scotland at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday.

"I'm not sure on the 11 whether or not some guys will have a rest. We haven't been in this position before, so I'm sure it'll be spoken about to maybe get some games into the guys that potentially might play down the road Green and Agar those guys may play a role as the tournament goes on so yeah, I'm sure to be spoken about whether or not the guys pull the trigger and go for it, I'm not sure, but we'll wait and see tomorrow I suppose," Wade said in the pre-match press conference. The left-hand batter further stated that number four is the hardest spot to bat in T20 cricket as you're not in at the power play all the time

"I think number four is the hardest spot to bat in T20 cricket. You're not in at the power play all the time, but sometimes you might be in at the power play, and then you've got to negotiate spin from 7 to 15. So, I think number four is the hardest position in T20, and I think you look at most of the really good teams, they've got that position covered. Someone who can play spin well and find a way through those middle parts. I certainly think that's probably the hardest spot in the team," the wicketkeeper added. Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short. Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. (ANI)

