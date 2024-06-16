Left Menu

Avani Prashanth Perseveres to Make Cut at Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge

Avani Prashanth had a challenging start at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge but managed to make the cut in tied 45th place after a roller-coaster second round. Despite ups and downs, she succeeded in securing another round. German amateur Helen Briem leads after a strong second-round performance.

PTI | Czechia | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:54 IST
Despite a rocky start, Avani Prashanth managed to secure a place at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge, finishing tied 45th. Her second round was a roller-coaster with several birdies and bogeys, concluding with a par that allowed her to make the cut.

Prashanth expressed relief at getting through to another round, balancing her participation in the LET Access Series with top amateur events in the United States.

Meanwhile, German amateur Helen Briem leads the field after a remarkable second round, shooting 4-under 68. The teenage star aims for consecutive victories, coming off a win at the Montauban Ladies Open.

