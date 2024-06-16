Avani Prashanth Perseveres to Make Cut at Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge

Despite a rocky start, Avani Prashanth managed to secure a place at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge, finishing tied 45th. Her second round was a roller-coaster with several birdies and bogeys, concluding with a par that allowed her to make the cut.

Prashanth expressed relief at getting through to another round, balancing her participation in the LET Access Series with top amateur events in the United States.

Meanwhile, German amateur Helen Briem leads the field after a remarkable second round, shooting 4-under 68. The teenage star aims for consecutive victories, coming off a win at the Montauban Ladies Open.

