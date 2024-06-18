Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran's Explosive Knock Powers West Indies to Victory

Nicholas Pooran's stunning 53-ball 98 led the West Indies to a commanding 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired, and they were bowled out for 114 in 16.2 overs.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran delivered a stellar batting performance, scoring 98 off 53 balls and powering the West Indies to a 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their final Group C match at the T20 World Cup.

Despite both teams being assured of a Super 8 berth, Pooran's aggressive innings, adorned with 8 sixes and 6 fours, propelled the two-time champions to a formidable total of 218 for five.

Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly, and they could only manage 114 all out in response. The hosts are now poised to face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.

