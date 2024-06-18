Nicholas Pooran's Explosive Knock Powers West Indies to Victory

Nicholas Pooran delivered a stellar batting performance, scoring 98 off 53 balls and powering the West Indies to a 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their final Group C match at the T20 World Cup.

Despite both teams being assured of a Super 8 berth, Pooran's aggressive innings, adorned with 8 sixes and 6 fours, propelled the two-time champions to a formidable total of 218 for five.

Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly, and they could only manage 114 all out in response. The hosts are now poised to face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.

