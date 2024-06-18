David Warner's Swan Song: A Controversial Career's Final Chapter

David Warner, the renowned Australian opener, has announced his retirement, which will be official post the T20 World Cup. Warner expressed hope that 'real cricket tragics' would see him as a player who sought to revolutionize the game through his aggressive style.

Warner previously retired from Test and ODI formats and faced a one-year ban from Cricket Australia due to the 2018 sandpaper gate scandal. Despite the controversy, Warner returned to achieve significant success, amassing 49 centuries and close to 19,000 runs in international cricket.

Speaking ahead of Australia's Super 8 clash against Bangladesh, Warner acknowledged the lasting impact of the scandal on his legacy but maintained that enthusiastic cricket fans would remember his contributions positively. Alongside his achievements, Warner's career has been marked by his ability to handle immense pressure and criticism.

