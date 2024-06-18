Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's Potential Appointment: A Turning Point for Shreyas Iyer

Gautam Gambhir's potential role as India's head coach may rejuvenate Shreyas Iyer's international career. As the duo enjoyed success in IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir's guidance could see Iyer return to form. Key upcoming series include ODIs against Sri Lanka and T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Gautam Gambhir's anticipated appointment as India's head coach is poised to breathe new life into Shreyas Iyer's international career, particularly during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July-August.

Successful in leading Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL championship, Iyer may also feature in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, but his comeback seems more likely in the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Gambhir, the leading candidate for the India coaching position, enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Iyer during KKR's victorious IPL campaign. The talented Mumbai right-hander may find his fortunes reversing after a challenging period, thanks to Gambhir's mentorship.

