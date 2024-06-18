Gautam Gambhir's Potential Appointment: A Turning Point for Shreyas Iyer

Gautam Gambhir's anticipated appointment as India's head coach is poised to breathe new life into Shreyas Iyer's international career, particularly during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July-August.

Successful in leading Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL championship, Iyer may also feature in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, but his comeback seems more likely in the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Gambhir, the leading candidate for the India coaching position, enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Iyer during KKR's victorious IPL campaign. The talented Mumbai right-hander may find his fortunes reversing after a challenging period, thanks to Gambhir's mentorship.

