Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

India's Olympic and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday, returning to action in remarkable fashion after a month's hiatus due to a muscle niggle.

Chopra, who secured silver in the event last year, delivered a winning throw of 85.97 meters in his third attempt. This performance dominated the competition, which also featured 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning, the youngest member of the 90-meter club.

Home favorite Toni Keranen won the silver medal with a best throw of 84.19 meters, while his compatriot and last edition's gold medalist Oliver Helander secured the third spot with 83.96 meters.

The 26-year-old Chopra entered the event after finishing second in the Doha Diamond League and winning gold in the Federation Cup in Bubaneswar last month. He took a break after these events due to discomfort in his adductor muscles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)