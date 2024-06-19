Left Menu

Wimbledon Welcomes Grand Slam Stars with Wild Cards

Former Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Emma Raducanu have received wild cards for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, starting on July 1. The event marks notable comebacks from maternity leave and surgeries for these accomplished players.

Wimbledon is set to feature an array of former Grand Slam champions as wild card entries for the forthcoming grass-court tournament, which commences on July 1. Among them are Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Emma Raducanu. The announcements highlight significant comebacks in the world of tennis.

Osaka, a four-time major champion and former World No. 1, along with three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber, have both made their returns to the tennis court after maternity leaves. Osaka showcased her resilience by being the only player to take a set from top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the French Open, further advancing to the quarterfinals at 's-Hertogenbosch.

Meanwhile, Raducanu and Wozniacki are also preparing for noteworthy returns. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is set to play at Wimbledon for the first time in two years following surgeries. Wozniacki, who returned from maternity leave last August, will be taking to the Wimbledon courts for the first time since 2019. The British contingent, including Francesca Jones, Heather Watson, Yuriko Miyazaki, and junior champion Henry Searle, will also be making their presence felt. One main draw wild card remains to be allocated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

