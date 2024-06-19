Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Cinch Championships Quarters

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden showcased their prowess at the Cinch Championships on Wednesday with a commanding straight-sets victory over the Austrian pairing of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, advancing to the men's doubles quarterfinals.

The Indo-Australian duo won 6-4 6-4 in 56 minutes, marking a strong start to their preparations for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Bopanna and Ebden, who recently reached the French Open semifinals, were dominant, saving all three break points encountered and breaking their opponents' serve twice.

In the opening round of this ATP 500 grass court tournament, the pair displayed exceptional performance, positioning themselves as strong contenders as the tournament progresses.

