In an unconventional twist, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz attributes his Wimbledon triumphs to partying on the lively island of Ibiza. This revelation emerges in a Netflix documentary, "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way," where the young champion shares how letting loose in Ibiza bolstered his performance on the court.

Despite reservations from his team, including his agent Albert Molina, Alcaraz chose the Mediterranean island's nightlife over conventional training, especially following his nerve-induced struggles at the 2023 French Open against Novak Djokovic. Against the odds, the island escapades paid off as he secured victory at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz's methods prompt discussions about his dedication and future, with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero expressing concern over his work ethic compared to legends like Djokovic and Nadal. Yet, Alcaraz insists on his path, blending a carefree spirit with professional triumph as he prepares for the Madrid Masters.

