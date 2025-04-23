Left Menu

Ibiza: The Secret Behind Alcaraz's Wimbledon Success

Carlos Alcaraz credits his unusual preparation technique of partying in Ibiza for his Wimbledon titles in 2023 and 2024, despite warnings from his team. His unique approach, documented in a new Netflix release, raises questions about his commitment but proves effective against top players like Novak Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:08 IST
Ibiza: The Secret Behind Alcaraz's Wimbledon Success
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unconventional twist, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz attributes his Wimbledon triumphs to partying on the lively island of Ibiza. This revelation emerges in a Netflix documentary, "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way," where the young champion shares how letting loose in Ibiza bolstered his performance on the court.

Despite reservations from his team, including his agent Albert Molina, Alcaraz chose the Mediterranean island's nightlife over conventional training, especially following his nerve-induced struggles at the 2023 French Open against Novak Djokovic. Against the odds, the island escapades paid off as he secured victory at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz's methods prompt discussions about his dedication and future, with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero expressing concern over his work ethic compared to legends like Djokovic and Nadal. Yet, Alcaraz insists on his path, blending a carefree spirit with professional triumph as he prepares for the Madrid Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025