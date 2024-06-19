Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over USA in T20 World Cup Showdown

South Africa emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 clash against USA. Key performances included Quinton de Kock's 74 and Aiden Markram's 46. The USA’s bowlers Harmeet Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar put up a fight but couldn't restrict South Africa from scoring 194/4.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:47 IST
In a thrilling T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 clash, South Africa secured a convincing win over the USA on Wednesday. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a stellar 74, while Aiden Markram contributed a solid 46.

Despite efforts from USA's bowlers, notably Harmeet Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar, South Africa posted an imposing 194/4 in their 20 overs. The USA's bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with Netravalkar and Singh claiming two wickets each but giving away crucial runs.

South Africa's victory underscores their prowess as a formidable cricketing force in the T20 arena.

