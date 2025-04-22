Aiden Markram Shines in IPL Match Against Delhi Capitals

Aiden Markram's half-century anchored the Lucknow Super Giants to a score of 159 for 6 against the Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's Indian Premier League face-off.

Despite Markram's brisk 52 and Mitchell Marsh's dynamic 45, scored in an 87-run opening partnership, LSG faltered mid-innings.

Right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar's standout performance, claiming 4 wickets for 33 runs, hindered LSG's progress. Ayush Badoni added a late flourish with an unbeaten 36, but it was Kumar's spell, taking crucial wickets in the 14th over, that proved decisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)