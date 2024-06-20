Sebastian Korda Triumphs Over Grigor Dimitrov to Enter Queen's Club Quarterfinals
Sebastian Korda defeated former Queen's Club champion Grigor Dimitrov to advance to the quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament. Korda won the intense second-round match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Next, he will face Rinky Hijikata, who overcame Matteo Arnaldi, for a place in the semifinals.
Sebastian Korda has surged past former Queen's Club champion Grigor Dimitrov to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament's quarterfinals.
Korda, who recently reached the final at 's-Hertogenbosch, displayed exceptional skill and mental fortitude in his 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 second-round win.
"It was a big struggle. We were both serving well and waiting for our chances and there weren't many. But when they came, I tried to take them," Korda, ranked 23rd, remarked. Dimitrov, who won the title in 2014, posed a significant challenge.
This victory marks Korda's seventh triumph over a Top 10 opponent. He is set to face Rinky Hijikata, who defeated Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets, for a semifinal berth.
