Sebastian Korda Triumphs Over Grigor Dimitrov to Enter Queen's Club Quarterfinals

Sebastian Korda has surged past former Queen's Club champion Grigor Dimitrov to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament's quarterfinals.

Korda, who recently reached the final at 's-Hertogenbosch, displayed exceptional skill and mental fortitude in his 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 second-round win.

"It was a big struggle. We were both serving well and waiting for our chances and there weren't many. But when they came, I tried to take them," Korda, ranked 23rd, remarked. Dimitrov, who won the title in 2014, posed a significant challenge.

This victory marks Korda's seventh triumph over a Top 10 opponent. He is set to face Rinky Hijikata, who defeated Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets, for a semifinal berth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)