Hardik Pandya's Triumphant Comeback in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya, after numerous setbacks including injuries and a tough IPL season, shone in the T20 World Cup. His resilient performance against Bangladesh, backed by key contributions from teammates, showcased his determination. Pandya reflects on his journey, emphasizing hard work and team cohesion.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:51 IST
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's resurgence in the T20 World Cup marks a significant turnaround in his cricket career following a series of injuries and a challenging IPL season. The star all-rounder delivered a sensational performance against Bangladesh, contributing both with bat and ball, leading India to a 50-run victory.

Reflecting on his tumultuous journey, Pandya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play for the national team. 'I have been fortunate to play for the country, it was a freak injury I had, I wanted to come back but God had other plans,' Pandya said after the match. His innings of 50 off 27 balls, complemented by key contributions from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube, propelled India to a robust score of 196 for 5.

Pandya credited coach Rahul Dravid's motivational words for his comeback, emphasizing the importance of hard work. 'Luck comes to people who work hard,' Pandya noted. The victory not only highlighted Pandya's return to form but also underscored the team's collective efforts and strategic execution in challenging conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

