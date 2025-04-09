Left Menu

Michael Bracewell Shines in ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings After Stellar Pakistan Series

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell climbed two places to fifth in the ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings after a stellar performance against Pakistan. He contributed significantly with both bat and ball, boosting his and New Zealand's standings. Meanwhile, Ben Sears and Mohammad Rizwan also made notable advances in the rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:23 IST
Michael Bracewell Shines in ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings After Stellar Pakistan Series
Michael Bracewell (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand cricketer Michael Bracewell made significant strides in the latest ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings, moving up two spots to secure the fifth position after a standout series against Pakistan. His robust performance contributed to New Zealand's clean sweep of the three-match series against Pakistan, with Bracewell displaying exceptional skills both as a batsman and a bowler.

Bracewell's pivotal innings of 59 off 40 balls in the final ODI, along with his economical bowling figures of 1/39, propelled him past teammate Mitchell Santner to become the highest-ranked Kiwi all-rounder. Although the ODI Men's Batting Rankings saw no major shifts at the top, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan improved his standing, climbing to 21st after consistent performances throughout the series.

During the decisive third ODI, Bracewell entered at number six, producing a dynamic 59-run innings that included a four and multiple sixes, enabling New Zealand to post a formidable 264/8. His performance, along with Ben Sears' impressive five-wicket haul, led New Zealand to a 43-run victory, thereby clinching the series 3-0. Bracewell's efforts also saw him ascend 12 places in the batsmen rankings and maintain his 18th position among bowlers.

Meanwhile, Ben Sears emerged as a standout performer, securing the Player of the Series title with a total of 10 wickets across the three matches. His remarkable displays with the ball resulted in a significant jump in the bowling rankings, where he climbed 64 spots. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025