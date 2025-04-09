Michael Bracewell Shines in ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings After Stellar Pakistan Series

New Zealand cricketer Michael Bracewell made significant strides in the latest ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings, moving up two spots to secure the fifth position after a standout series against Pakistan. His robust performance contributed to New Zealand's clean sweep of the three-match series against Pakistan, with Bracewell displaying exceptional skills both as a batsman and a bowler.

Bracewell's pivotal innings of 59 off 40 balls in the final ODI, along with his economical bowling figures of 1/39, propelled him past teammate Mitchell Santner to become the highest-ranked Kiwi all-rounder. Although the ODI Men's Batting Rankings saw no major shifts at the top, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan improved his standing, climbing to 21st after consistent performances throughout the series.

During the decisive third ODI, Bracewell entered at number six, producing a dynamic 59-run innings that included a four and multiple sixes, enabling New Zealand to post a formidable 264/8. His performance, along with Ben Sears' impressive five-wicket haul, led New Zealand to a 43-run victory, thereby clinching the series 3-0. Bracewell's efforts also saw him ascend 12 places in the batsmen rankings and maintain his 18th position among bowlers.

Meanwhile, Ben Sears emerged as a standout performer, securing the Player of the Series title with a total of 10 wickets across the three matches. His remarkable displays with the ball resulted in a significant jump in the bowling rankings, where he climbed 64 spots. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)