Injury Woes Hit Berlin Ladies Open as Wimbledon Looms

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur both faced unfortunate exits from their quarterfinals at the Berlin Ladies Open due to injury and illness, respectively.

The second-seeded Sabalenka halted her match against Anna Kalinskaya, trailing 5-1, citing shoulder pain, while Jabeur withdrew after losing a first-set tiebreaker to Coco Gauff, citing an illness.

This surge in injuries and illnesses comes just nine days before the start of Wimbledon. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, had previously retired from her quarterfinals due to illness, and 2022 finalist Marketa Vondrousova exited her match due to a leg injury.

As the first-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1, several quarterfinals had to be rescheduled to Saturday because of rain. Following Sabalenka's exit, Kalinskaya advanced to face Victoria Azarenka, defeating the former No. 1 player 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to secure a spot in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Jessica Pegula was leading her doubles partner and No. 2 seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-6 (3-1) when rain interrupted play. Their match will resume on Sunday, adding to the drama as players and fans eagerly anticipate Wimbledon.

