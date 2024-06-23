Mitchell Marsh Confident Australia Will Bounce Back Against India

Captain Mitchell Marsh is confident that Australia will deliver their best performance in the crucial upcoming game against India. Following a 21-run defeat by Afghanistan, Marsh emphasized that Australia's resilience often shines when under pressure.

Australia must win their final Super Eights match and maintain a healthy net run rate to qualify for the semifinals. 'It's a big game against India, and it's a must-win,' Marsh said.

The defeat snapped Australia's eight-match winning streak, yet Marsh remains optimistic. 'We had an off night, but we'll bounce back. Credit to Afghanistan for outplaying us; they've improved significantly,' he added.

