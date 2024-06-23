Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Confident Australia Will Bounce Back Against India

Captain Mitchell Marsh expresses confidence that Australia, despite their recent loss to Afghanistan, will bring their best performance in the must-win match against India. The team aims to rebound and secure a spot in the semifinals, acknowledging the strong competition and their own need to improve fielding.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:52 IST
Mitchell Marsh Confident Australia Will Bounce Back Against India
Mitchell Marsh
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Captain Mitchell Marsh is confident that Australia will deliver their best performance in the crucial upcoming game against India. Following a 21-run defeat by Afghanistan, Marsh emphasized that Australia's resilience often shines when under pressure.

Australia must win their final Super Eights match and maintain a healthy net run rate to qualify for the semifinals. 'It's a big game against India, and it's a must-win,' Marsh said.

The defeat snapped Australia's eight-match winning streak, yet Marsh remains optimistic. 'We had an off night, but we'll bounce back. Credit to Afghanistan for outplaying us; they've improved significantly,' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024