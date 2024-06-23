Mitchell Marsh Confident Australia Will Bounce Back Against India
Captain Mitchell Marsh expresses confidence that Australia, despite their recent loss to Afghanistan, will bring their best performance in the must-win match against India. The team aims to rebound and secure a spot in the semifinals, acknowledging the strong competition and their own need to improve fielding.
Captain Mitchell Marsh is confident that Australia will deliver their best performance in the crucial upcoming game against India. Following a 21-run defeat by Afghanistan, Marsh emphasized that Australia's resilience often shines when under pressure.
Australia must win their final Super Eights match and maintain a healthy net run rate to qualify for the semifinals. 'It's a big game against India, and it's a must-win,' Marsh said.
The defeat snapped Australia's eight-match winning streak, yet Marsh remains optimistic. 'We had an off night, but we'll bounce back. Credit to Afghanistan for outplaying us; they've improved significantly,' he added.
