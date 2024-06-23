Spain vs Albania: A Clash of Titans in Euro 2024 Showdown
Spain has already qualified for the Euro 2024 round of 16 as Group B winner, and is yet to concede a goal. Albania needs a win to qualify, which would rank among all-time great upsets. Key players, match facts, and team strategies are set to make this an exciting encounter.
Spain has secured a spot in the Euro 2024 round of 16, emerging as the Group B winner and maintaining a clean sheet so far. In stark contrast, Albania faces an uphill battle, needing a historic win to advance. The kickoff in Duesseldorf coincides with Croatia taking on Italy in Leipzig.
Spain's well-oiled performance in a 1-0 triumph over Italy has elevated its status as a title contender. With European championships in 1964, 2008, and 2012, Spain is reasserting its dominance. Germany and Portugal are the only other teams to achieve consecutive victories in their opening matches.
While Spain's win was shadowed by an own goal from Italy's Riccardo Calafiori, Albania enters the fray with a mixed record. Despite scoring early in both matches, Albania sits with only one point. The team's fate is complicated further by needing favorable outcomes from other games.
