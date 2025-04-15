Left Menu

Traffic Advisory: IPL Match Sparks Road Restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Heavy traffic is expected; commuters should avoid surrounding roads. Only vehicles with valid passes can park near the stadium. Public transport, including Delhi Metro, is recommended for spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:36 IST
On Tuesday, the Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic advisory ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals scheduled for Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The match is projected to attract significant crowds, prompting commuters to avoid roads around the venue, particularly Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Ring Road from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Traffic congestion in the vicinity is anticipated due to the influx of spectators. Only vehicles with valid parking passes will be permitted in designated areas. To alleviate congestion, the public is urged to use public transportation, especially the Delhi Metro, with Delhi Gate and ITO stations being the nearest to the stadium.

