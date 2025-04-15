Bihar BJP Criticizes Congress-RJD 'Mismatched' Alliance as Election Preparations Intensify
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal criticizes the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, labeling it as 'mismatched' amid tensions over mutual growth goals. As the Bihar assembly polls approach, both parties are strategizing, while Congress hopes to rejuvenate its presence with a strong Mahagathbandhan focus.
Amid mounting tensions within Bihar's political landscape, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal has sharply criticized the alliance between the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), branding it mismatched. He claims both parties are locked in a competition to outdo one another, seeking to diminish each other's influence.
In a candid session with reporters in Patna, Jaiswal remarked on the strategic dissonance between the two parties, noting, "RJD will never want Congress to expand its base, and Congress aims to surpass RJD in Bihar. This alliance is merely a game of hide and seek." These comments follow a key meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, aimed at preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.
Prominent figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, alongside RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, discussed coalition strengthening. Kharge voiced optimism about offering Bihar's citizens a promising alternative to BJP's leadership. As elections approach, Kharge plans to intensify his campaign with an imminent visit to Bihar this month.
