West Indies Triumph Over South Africa in T20 World Cup Thriller

The West Indies emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match against South Africa, thanks to impressive performances by Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph. Despite a close contest, West Indies managed to secure the win with a total score of 135 runs, with South Africa falling short at 124.

Updated: 24-06-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:47 IST
The West Indies emerged victorious in a thrilling T20 World Cup Super Eights match against South Africa. With a standout performance by Roston Chase, who scored 52 runs, and Alzarri Joseph's crucial 11 not out, the team posted a solid total of 135 for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock and aided by Marco Jansen's all-round effort, fell just short, reaching 124 for 7 in 16.1 overs. Roston Chase's bowling prowess, taking 3 wickets for just 12 runs, was instrumental in restricting the South African side.

This victory marks a significant achievement for the West Indies, emphasizing their competitive edge in the tournament. The game saw numerous ups and downs, keeping fans at the edge of their seats until the very end.

